New York restricts hospital, nursing home visits in COVID-19 "red zones"

As New York sees an increase in COVID-19 clusters, hospital and nursing home visits are banned in areas designated as COVID-19 red zones, reports syracuse.com.

Earlier this month, the state introduced a three-level zone rule strategy — red, orange or yellow — to combat virus clusters.

Facility visits are suspended in red zones, areas that are seeing the highest restrictions. In areas subject to orange zone rules, visits are banned if a staff member or resident has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, according to syracuse.com. Visitation is still permitted for certain circumstances, including end-of-life care and legal representation.

Places currently seeing red zone restrictions include areas of Brooklyn, Rockland County and Orange County.

To see the state's cluster zone maps, click here.

