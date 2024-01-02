New tool supports hospitals in determining infection control staffing

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology has launched a staffing calculator tool to support infection prevention and control leaders in making decisions around staffing and resource allocation.

The APIC IP Staffing Calculator, released Dec. 20, provides staff ratio recommendations for acute, long-term and ambulatory care settings. The initial version is based on existing literature and is meant to provide a "basic calculation," while future versions will involve a more rigorous algorithm as more infection preventionists use the tools and add their data to the system.

An updated version of the staffing calculator is expected to be released next year, the APIC said in a news release.