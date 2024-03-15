MIS-C rates rose last fall

Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children continue to be reported and saw a relative rise during fall 2023, the CDC reported.

The CDC said 117 MIS-C cases were reported in 2023, half of which required treatment in the intensive care unit. Of the 112 cases among patients eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 82% were among unvaccinated children, and of the 20 among vaccinated children, 60% of patients had waned in immunity at the time of their MIS-C illness.

MIS-C is a serious condition that typically occurs two to six weeks following a COVID-19 infection. Although incidents of it have decreased since its peak in late 2020 to early 2021, cases continue to occur. There was a relative rise in cases in fall 2023 that followed the increase in COVID-19 activity in the general population.

COVID-19 vaccination remains important to prevent MIS-C, the CDC said.