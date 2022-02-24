Mayo Clinic eases visitor restrictions

Beginning Feb. 24, Mayo Clinic will permit two "consistent designated visitors" per adult inpatient at its flagship campus in Rochester, Minn.

Mayo Clinic in January restricted visitation to one consistent visitor per patient as COVID-19 cases began to surge.

Under the loosened restrictions, visitors must be at least 5 years old and be accompanied by an adult if under 16. The health system will also permit two consistent visitors 16 and older for the duration of a patient's stay in its family birth center. The updated visitation protocol aligns with eased restrictions for pediatric hospitalized patients, which Mayo Clinic loosened Feb. 7.

"At times, the number of visitors in a patient's room may need to be limited out of medical necessity, as determined by the care team," the update said.

The visitation protocol requires visitors to undergo COVID-19 screening upon entering the building, wear a mask at all times and comply with social distancing guidelines.