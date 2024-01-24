How RWJBarnabas cut CLABSIs by 40%

Efforts to standardize quality and safety practices systemwide are paying off for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, with the system achieving a 40% reduction in central line infections last year.

"We've developed system best practices around some of our quality and safety initiatives that we then, in turn, work with all of our sites to implement in a truly standardized way," Andy Anderson, MD, executive vice president and chief medical and quality officer at RWJBarnabas, told Becker's.

Last June, the system embarked on an effort to lower rates of central-line associated bloodstream infections, specifically. The organization standardized the type of central lines and dressing kits used across its 12 hospitals and educated staff on system best practices regarding how to inspect and appropriately change dressings and remove central lines in a timely manner. Physicians also underwent a simulation course to practice inserting central lines correctly.

RWJBarnabas relied on a triad leadership model — consisting of a physician, nurse and quality leader — to oversee change management efforts at each hospital.

Prior to June 2023, the system averaged about 11 CLABSIs monthly across its hospitals. Now, the system sees about six CLABSI infections per month, on average.

"The ultimate goal is zero harm with zero infections, and we will keep pursuing that goal until we get there," Dr. Anderson said.

