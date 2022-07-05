Disposable gowns may pose infection risk for healthcare staff

Isolation gowns worn by healthcare staff may fall short of safety standards, leaving workers with a greater risk of infection, Scientific American published July 5.

Most isolation gowns are classified as either level 1 or level 2 gowns, which are slightly thicker. While the FDA recognized standards for isolation gowns created by three organizations, there is no independent check to ensure gowns adhere to standards prior to sale.

A study published Oct. 20, 2020, in the American Journal of Infection Control found the gowns rip too easily and allow about four to 14 times the expected amount of liquid to seep through. Reports of bodily fluids leaking through the gowns has prompted a similar study now underway at ECRI, a healthcare safety and quality research institute.