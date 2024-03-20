COVID vaccines cut heart failure, clotting after infection: Study

A recent study conducted by researchers in the U.K. found COVID-19 vaccines can reduce heart failure by up to 55% and blood clots by up to 78% after an infection.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, analyzed electronic health records for approximately 10.2 million vaccinated and 10.4 unvaccinated people in the U.K., Spain and Estonia.

Researchers found reduced risk for cardiac and thromboembolic outcome following a COVID-19 infection if the person was vaccinated.

"These effects were more pronounced for acute COVID-19 outcomes, consistent with known reductions in disease severity following breakthrough versus unvaccinated SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study authors wrote.