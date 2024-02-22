C.diff guidelines revised for patients with recurrent infections

A common practice for treating patients with gastrointestinal conditions has been revised by the American Gastroenterological Association, it announced Feb. 21.

The group has expanded its recommendations on the use of treatments with fecal microbiota-based therapies for patients who have recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections, but has noted it has moved away from recommending the treatment for patients who have inflammatory bowel diseases or irritable bowel syndrome — with the exception of clinical trials.

For treating recurrent C. diff infections, the AGA now recommends providers follow four key guidelines:

For patients with C.diff infections, the AGA suggests utilizing fecal microbiota-based therapies after regular antibiotics to prevent recurrence.





For individuals who continue to experience recurrent C.diff infections, the group recommends the traditional practice of treatment: fecal microbiota transplants (FMT).





The above transplantation method is not recommended for patients with recurrent infections who are also immunocompromised due to another condition they may have.





Fecal microbiota transplants are also recommended to treat patients who have C.diff infections while in the hospital and do not appear to be getting better.

"As a general gastroenterologist, this guideline has changed my practice," Anne Peery, MD, a physician at UNC Health in Chapel Hill, N.C., stated in the press release. "I now have a much better understanding of FMT and how to position fecal microbiota-based therapies in practice."