Bacterial, fungal co-infection rates low in COVID-19 patients, study shows

Only 8 percent of COVID-19 patients reported bacterial or fungal co-infection when they were admitted to a hospital, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Researchers searched the Medline, Embase and Web of Science databases for articles on coronavirus infections and bacterial or fungal co-infections. They searched the databases from 2000 through April of this year, according to Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

They included 18 studies that reported bacterial or fungal co-infection in the final analysis, including nine on COVID-19, five on SARS, one on MERS, and three on other coronaviruses.

The studies focused on COVID-19 showed that 8 percent of the 806 patients included in the studies had bacterial or fungal co-infection.

More articles on infection control:

Shortage of protective gear leads hospitals to buy and keep faulty N95 masks

Policies at Pennsylvania hospitals endangered patients, staff, whistleblowers say

Extended use of N95s is safer than reuse, ECRI suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.