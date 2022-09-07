App can detect COVID-19 in someone's voice, research shows

Researchers have developed a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to identify people with COVID-19 infections based on the sound of their voices.

A team led by researchers at Maastricht University's Institute of Data Science in the Netherlands developed the app, which asks users to input basic information about their medical history and record themselves breathing, coughing and speaking, according to a Sept. 4 release from the European Lung Foundation.

Researchers tested the AI model using 893 audio samples from people with and without COVID-19 and found it had an 89 percent accuracy rate.

Although the results need to be validated with larger numbers, researchers said the app could serve as a cheaper, easy-to-use alternative to polymerase chain reaction testing in low-income countries.

Researchers shared their findings Sept. 5 at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.



Learn more here.