About half of children with COVID-19 had other infections, study shows

About 51 percent of children with COVID-19 who underwent testing had co-infections with other respiratory pathogens, a study to be published in the journal Pediatrics shows.

Researchers examined data from the EMRs of 74 pediatric COVID-19 patients in China. Of these, 68 with complete epidemiological data were included in the study.

They found 51.35 percent of the 34 patients who underwent nucleic acid testing were infected with other pathogens in addition to the new coronavirus.

About 95 percent of the pediatric cases were household contacts of adults who had developed coronavirus symptoms earlier. Cough and fever were the predominant symptoms for 59.46 percent of the symptomatic pediatric patients.

