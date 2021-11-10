West Virginia hospital strike reaches 1 week: 7 details

Service and maintenance workers at Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital remain on strike Nov. 10, a week after the walkout began.

Seven details:

1. On Oct. 21, about 1,000 Service Employees International Union District 1199 union workers at the hospital announced plans to strike unless a labor deal was reached. An agreement was not reached as of Nov. 2, initiating the strike, which started Nov. 3.

2. The union accuses Cabell Huntington of multiple unfair labor practices and said workers have been in negotiations for months seeking quality care, safe staffing, adequate wages and health insurance coverage. SEIU District 1199 also contends the hospital has the financial means to provide a fair and equitable contract, given its construction of a new $51 million office complex and its financial picture since the hospital completed the acquisition of Huntington-based St. Mary's Medical Center in 2018.

3. In a statement shared with Becker's Hospital Review on Nov. 3, Cabell Huntington COO Tim Martin said the hospital made a comprehensive offer with a generous package of benefits. The offer included 3 percent average annual wage increases, an enhanced uniform allowance and increased shift differentials, he said. Mr. Martin said the hospital also agreed to continue automatic annual contributions to every eligible employee's retirement account.

4. Both sides resumed bargaining Nov. 8 through federal mediators, WOWK reported. A spokesperson for the hospital told the news station the hospital on Nov. 9 presented a counteroffer to the proposal presented by the union Nov. 8. However, the labor dispute remains unresolved.

5. In a news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review on Nov. 9, SEIU District 1199 said hospital executives "sent the federal mediator back to workers with a proposal that was even worse than their last, best and final offer delivered last week." The union also said workers want to return to work but need to have their concerns addressed by Cabell Huntington, including wages and health insurance coverage for workers.

6. Cabell Huntington prepared for the strike by temporarily postponing some elective surgeries. As of Nov. 4, the hospital had resumed its normal patient schedule.The hospital also arranged for service workers to assist with care during the strike.

7. The hospital told WOWK in a statement they will not be discussing the terms of proposals moving forward to maintain bargaining integrity, and they are following the federal mediator's guidance and recommendations.