US healthcare workers walk off the job: 10 strikes in 2022

Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention.

Ten strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:

1. Members of the California Nurses Association began a one-day strike June 23 at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

2. Members of the California Nurses Association began a two-day strike June 22 at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif.

3. Members of the JNESO District Council 1 IUOE-AFL-CIO labor union went on strike May 23 at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J.

4. Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Hawaii began a three-day strike May 18.

5. Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West ended a five-day strike May 13 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

6. Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., began a strike April 25.

7. Nurses and healthcare workers at Sutter Health facilities in Northern California went on strike April 18.

8. Nurses at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Pa., began a five-day strike March 13.

9. Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., went on strike March 30.

10. Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., ratified a new contract Jan. 3, officially ending a 301-day strike.