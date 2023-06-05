Providence nurses, clinicians authorize strikes

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association at Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, and Providence Home Health and Hospice have voted to authorize three strikes.

The union represents about 1,800 nurses and clinicians at the facilities, according to a news release from the ONA shared with Becker's. Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, and Providence Home Health and Hospice are part of Providence, which has 120,000 employees total across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Union members voted to authorize strikes in late May and early June. Nurses and clinicians began contract negotiations with management in fall 2022, according to the ONA release.

The union contends that Renton, Wash.-based Providence has not adequately invested in staffing for stable patient care in the hospital, home health and hospice care settings. The union also seeks increased paid leave hours and increased pay to fill open shifts.

"We've told them for years that we need a wage and benefit package that recruits and retains experienced staff. Our nurses and clinicians have shown that we are prepared to act if they cannot work with us to achieve the contracts we deserve," Richard Botterill, BSN, RN, a nurse and bargaining unit chair for Providence Portland, said in the ONA release.

A Providence spokesperson told Becker's in a June 5 statement that all three of its facilities have negotiated in good faith and have offered market-competitive proposals.

"We believe that talking solves more than walking," the statement said. "The Providence bargaining teams are eager to continue dialogue with ONA as they work tirelessly toward new contracts for their caregivers."

The vote to authorize strikes does not mean strikes will occur. The union would deliver a 10-day notice before going on strike.

Negotiations are slated to continue this week.