ProMedica nurses authorize strike

Nurses have authorized a strike at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian, Mich., part of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

The vote took place on Jan. 11, with 98% of the nurses who participated in the vote choosing in favor of strike authorization, according to a news release from their union, the Michigan Nurses Association. The union represents about 140 nurses at the hospital.

Nurses authorized a strike after more than four months of negotiations with the hospital. In a statement shared with Becker's, hospital leaders said that after 18 full-day negotiation sessions, they "presented a best and final contract offer to MNA on Jan. 9, which was fair and market competitive."

The union contends the hospital has failed to share critical financial information; maintained unlawful, anti-union policies; asked for major concessions to nurses' retirement that would lead to the creation of a two-tier system; and refused to provide wages that mirror what other area hospitals are offering. "Nurses fear the impact that these proposals could have on staffing levels at the hospital and therefore on patients' safety," the union said.

"We continue to meet with the union representative and bargaining team in hopes that they will further review the information provided and reconsider the union's position," the hospital said.

The strike authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur. However, it allows the nurses' elected bargaining team to call for a strike should they deem it necessary.

The hospital said that if a strike were to occur, the hospital would remain open and leaders would "work diligently to ensure our action plans support our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care."