Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing

Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit.

The questions, posted online Oct. 5:

1. What's the culture like?

2. Do I have a say in what days and hours I work?

3. What's the training/orientation like? Will I have support?

4. What’s the management philosophy?

5. Do they walk the talk on diversity?

6. What opportunities will I have to continue my education?

7. Last, but not least … [what efforts do they make to foster a sense of community?]

Novant Health has 15 medical centers and more than 9,000 nurses.

To learn more about the questions, click here.