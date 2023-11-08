New York hospital workers give strike notice

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East at Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y., have given their 20-day strike notice.

The union represents about 100 workers at the organization, according to The Post-Star. Littauer is a 74-bed acute care hospital with an 84-bed skilled nursing home.

Union members provided a 20-day strike notice Nov. 6, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in May. The hospital statement said that during negotiations, Littauer has delivered multiple proposals that have been rejected and has requested repeatedly that a mediator assist with bargaining.

The union contended that hospital management has rejected union proposals that could attract and retain workers, according to The Post-Star. "We will keep negotiating for as long as possible. The last thing we want to do is go on strike, but if forced to, we will for the sake of our families and ensuring the best possible quality care to our community," Rebecca Horan, a member of the union negotiating committee, said, according to the newspaper.

"We hear our 1199-covered employees, and we are committed to providing the health insurance coverage of their choosing. The challenge is — we cannot make a health plan that costs more than twice as much as similar plans in the market, easily affordable," the hospital said in its statement.

"We have options that we look forward to discussing with our 1199 members at future negotiating sessions."

Three negotiating sessions are scheduled over the next few weeks.