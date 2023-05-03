4 post-pandemic priorities of employee messaging, per HR leaders

Human resources and internal communications professionals are shaking up their employee messaging mix in the pandemic's wake, Forbes reported May 2.

Employees are navigating a changing work landscape that comes with new challenges: burnout, loneliness, a renewed focus on whole-person health. HR leaders are adapting, according to a recent Tribe benchmarking survey.





Here are four messaging points where HR and internal communications leaders at large companies arerefocusing, according to Tribe's survey:

1. Eighty-seven percent said mental and emotional wellness messages have become a higher priority.

2. Forty-six percent said work-life balance messages have become a higher priority.

3. Forty-percent said physical health and wellness messages have become a higher priority.

4. Twenty-three percent said financial wellness messages have become a higher priority.