16 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since June 19:

1. Registered nurses at three Florida hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare filed complaints with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging unsafe working conditions at their facilities.

2. Striking nurses at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.) rejected a new contract offer.

3. Registered nurses at HCA's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., called on CEO Chad Patrick to hire additional full and part-time RNs and support workers to address what they say is unsafe staffing at the facility.

4. The bargaining committee for 180 workers negotiating a new contract at Loretto Hospital in Chicago announced a strike for July 20.

5. Medical workers at Prime Healthcare's Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center elected to unionize.

6. Unionized healthcare workers are urging executives at State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health System not to go through with 250 planned layoffs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, statecollege.com reports.

7. A union of more than 97,000 healthcare workers is pressing El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health System to find a new buyer for its 384-bed hospital in Lynnwood, Calif., mynewsla.com reports.

8. A union representing 42,000 nurses in New York state is urging several hospitals to provide COVID-19 data on healthcare workers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

9. Nurses at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla., protested July 3 over what they say are unsafe working conditions as COVID-19 cases spike in the state, according to MedPage Today.

10. Black healthcare workers staged a demonstration June 26 at Sutter Health's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., after a white nurse was accused of posting racist comments against the Black Lives Matter movement on her Facebook page, KNTV reports.

11. Mass General Brigham nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston urged the hospital to improve the safety of its shuttle buses by enforcing a capacity limit for nurses and other staff members.

12. Citing staffing and safety concerns, registered nurses launched a 10-day strike beginning June 26 at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital.

13. A regional director with the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint alleging Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J., took unfair actions against nurses during contract negotiations, NJ Advance Media reports.

14. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health reached an agreement with about 300 nurses at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, N.J.

15. Nurses at Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital held a rally June 20 to protest recent layoffs and call for more safety measures, reports radio station KHTS.

16. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine and the union representing 1,300 of its interns, residents and fellows reached a new three-year agreement.

