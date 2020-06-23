Hackensack Meridian, 300 nurses reach new labor deal

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has reached a tentative contract agreement with about 300 nurses at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, N.J.

Hackensack Meridian Health and the Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5138 have been negotiating a new contract since April, according to a health system news release. They reached an agreement June 22 after bargaining through the weekend.

The union is not releasing details of the contract until after members vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement.

Hackensack Meridian Health said the new agreement will enable the health system "to continue to deliver safe, high quality care for patients and provide a comprehensive, generous and affordable wage and benefits package that helps us retain and recruit team members across our network." Some elements of the new agreement include increased differentials for MSN, preceptor and charge pay; increased tuition reimbursement; and bonuses for national certification and career ladders.

Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5138 said the union has not yet scheduled a date for members to vote on whether to ratify the tentative agreement.

Meanwhile, Hackensack Meridian Health has also been negotiating with Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5058, which represents about 1,200 nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. Those nurses will be working without a contract effective midnight June 23 unless an agreement is reached.

