1,300 Michigan Medicine residents, interns and fellows approve new contract

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine and the union representing 1,300 of its interns, residents and fellows have reached a new three-year agreement.

The agreement between the University of Michigan House Officers Association and Michigan Medicine includes a salary increase of 8.66 percent over the next three fiscal/academic years, in addition to lump sum payments workers can take each November equal to 10 percent of their base salary, according to a union fact sheet provided to Becker's Hospital Review. Other provisions in the contract include six weeks of paid parental leave for all new parents, along with six weeks of paid maternity leave; language securing benefits beginning on the first day of employment; an added personal day each year; and continued guaranteed access to the UH South Wellness Center at University Hospital South in Ann Arbor.

"This new agreement goes a long way to address the needs of our house officers and was overwhelmingly accepted by our members. We've never had this kind of response in the nine years I've been fortunate enough to work with these future leaders," HOA Executive Director Robin Tarter said in a news release.

Both sides have been in contract negotiations since February, the month before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Workers' current contract expires June 30. The new agreement, approved by union members June 18, runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

David Spahlinger, MD, president of Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's clinical enterprise, said in a news release he is pleased both sides reached an agreement that "demonstrates our recognition of the importance of our house officers in our delivery of outstanding patient care."

"Our top priority is ensuring our patients get the best care possible. Our house officers play a crucial role in that effort, at the same time they are continuing their education and often managing large amounts of student debt," he said. "This agreement shows that by investing in them, we invest in our mission."

More articles on human resources:

Understaffed California hospital 'senselessly' furloughing nurses, union says

5 recent hospital-union events

Union accuses California hospital of failing to test potentially exposed workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.