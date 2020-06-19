5 recent hospital-union events

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events since June 3.

1. Nurses at West Hills (Calif.) Hospital & Medical Center protested June 18 what they say is understaffing and inadequate personal protective equipment at the facility, according to The Press-Enterprise.

2. A union is accusing UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) of a lack of transparency, including not providing a complete inventory of personal protective equipment for nurses.

3. A nurse at Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is considering unionization in light of recent administrative decisions he said most nurses believe were made without taking their rights into account, according to TV station WRCB.

4. A union representing about 480 workers at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., is accusing the hospital of declining to test employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 and ignoring several state health and safety standards, according to TV station KPIX.

5. Nurses at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, Calif., held counterdemonstrations June 17 over safety protections for workers, The Mercury News reported.

