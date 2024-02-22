Virginia hospital extends day care lease to avoid closure

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Hospital, part of Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare, has extended its lease to Kids' Station, operated by KinderCare, after previously informing hospital employees that the day care center would be closing its doors in May.

"After additional consideration, Mary Washington Healthcare extended the current location lease to KinderCare on the Mary Washington Hospital campus," a spokesperson for MWHC said in a Feb. 22 statement shared with Becker's.

The initial decision to close the day care center was met with a petition to extend the lease, which received more than 1,500 signatures.

"Thank you to both KinderCare and Mary Washington Healthcare for hearing us," parents behind the petition said in an updated Feb. 21 statement on the petition website.

Kids' Station will stay in its current location until it can find a new home near the hospital.

"MWHC and KinderCare will work together to find a new, permanent location for the center near Mary Washington Hospital," the spokesperson said.