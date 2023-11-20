U of Nebraska, Columbus Community Hospital sign affiliation agreement

Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement with Columbus (Neb.) Community Hospital.

The partnership will focus on boosting the healthcare workforce in the region by providing more training and education opportunities to UNMC students. Through the agreement, students in allied health medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and public health will have the opportunity to train at Columbus Community Hospital, according to a Nov. 20 UNMC news release.

"We continue to see severe health care workforce shortages across many disciplines — from physicians and nurses to medical lab technicians, pharmacists and many others." Jeffrey Gold, MD, chancellor of UNMC, said in the news release. "Strong educational experiences in our communities, such as the ones provided at Columbus Community Hospital, are integral in growing the state's rural health workforce. We are excited at the possibilities this new agreement opens up."