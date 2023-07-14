ProMedica committed to working with Coldwater hospital buyer, but there's no plan B

While Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica says it is fully on board with a proposal for Los Angeles-based American Healthcare Systems to buy its Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital, there is little to fall back on if the planned deal fails to get over regulatory hurdles, according to a July 14 The Daily Reporter article.

Hospital president Alan Sattler said final approvals are expected in the fall but, if the American Healthcare Systems deal doesn't go through, ProMedica would not leave the Coldwater community without a plan for any eventual transition even if there is no such plan currently.

"I don't know what we'll do," Mr. Sattler said in the event of a failed deal. "But we're not going to just pick up and go willy nilly. We'll have to figure it out, plan B. I don't know what Plan B is."

American Healthcare Systems revealed May 24 it is the planned buyer of the Coldwater facility, one of multiple hospitals it is seeking to acquire.