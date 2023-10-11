Pipeline Health now a 4-hospital system

El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health is now a four-hospital system — all of which are in the Los Angeles area —- after it completed the sale of White Rock Medical Center in Dallas to Heights Healthcare of Texas.

The sale signals Pipeline's exit from the Texas market and comes after several months of unsustainable financial losses at White Rock, according to the health system. Recent cuts, including layoffs and the closure of the obstetrics program, brought the hospital's expenses in line with projected revenues.

Pipeline and Heights Healthcare will work through a transition period for key functions including those related to revenue cycle and IT services. Patients are not expected to see changes in scheduled appointments, surgeries or hospital contacts due to the ownership transition, which took effect Oct. 5.

Led by neurosurgeon Mirza Baig, MD, Heights Healthcare oversees various surgical and acute care facilities in the Houston area, as well as DFW Surgical Hospital in Hurst, Texas.

Pipeline purchased White Rock in 2018.