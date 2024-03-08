Nonprofit hits back at nurse 'demands' amid planned Rhode Island hospital acquisitions

The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, has hit back at a nurse union over claims that its plan to acquire two Providence, R.I., hospitals is "not credible or viable."

The United Nurses and Allied Professionals urged state officials to reject the proposed acquisition of Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center — part of CharterCare Health Partners — from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings since Centurion has never owned or operated a hospital and will not be bringing any new capital to the facilities.

A spokesperson for Centurion told Becker's it is "unfortunate that UNAP has only now announced its opposition" to the proposed transaction, which was announced in May. The nonprofit also maintains that its proposal provides the best path to economic and workforce stability for CharterCare.

"In fact, the Centurion acquisition will recapitalize CharterCare and provide the financial wherewithal for CharterCare to offer our union employees, and all employees, fair and market competitive compensation, which our present financial conditions prevent," according to a statement from Centurion.

After months of negotiations, the nonprofit said that it has made a commitment to assume UNAP's existing collective bargaining agreements should the deal be approved.

"UNAP has made several negotiating demands that are not achievable within CharterCare's present financial condition, nor are they reflective of current market and labor realities around the Rhode Island hospital industry," a spokesperson for Centurion said. "We believe that UNAP should not make unmet union demands a condition of approval of our proposal to acquire CharterCare."

UNAP also alleges that Centurion insists on making the hospitals and facilities pay it several fees and charges, but will not outline what the fees and charges are for, or how much they will be.

Lynn Blais, RN, UNAP president and a nurse at Fatima Hospital, called on state regulators to dismiss the application, arguing that the model does not work for patients, employees or the community.

The Rhode Island attorney general and state department of health are expected to make a decision on the proposed transaction in the coming months.