Iowa health system acquires hospital

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, part of University of Iowa Health Care, will operate jointly with Mercy Iowa City beginning Jan. 31, the Daily Iowan reported Jan. 24.

The joint operation, which was announced at a Jan. 24 Iowa Board of Regents meeting, will still see both UIHC and Mercy acting as separate hospitals with different staff, the publication said.

Mercy's sale to UIHC was approved by bankruptcy court on Nov. 6.

Mercy filed for bankruptcy last August, citing a difficult EHR implementation as one of its primary reasons for filing.

While UIHC staff will be required to have a faculty appointment with the Carver College of Medicine, part of UIHC, Mercy staff will not.

"Whether you are employed by UIHC or a physician-independent position in the community, you will have the opportunity to be on the medical staff and practice medicine at UIHC," Denise Jamieson, MD, vice president for medical affairs and the dean of the Carver College of Medicine, said in the meeting, according to the Daily Iowan.

UIHC and Mercy will also have their own medical staff bylaw sets, which will maintain the four existing departments, which include family medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, and maternal and child health.

Although both UIHC and Mercy will have separate bylaws, UIHC will work with staff from both hospitals to align their bylaws in the future, the publication said.