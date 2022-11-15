Illinois OKs Atrium, Advocate Aurora merger

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board unanimously approved a plan to change ownership for 10 Advocate Aurora facilities in the state covered by the system's plan to merge with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, the Chicago Tribune reported Nov. 14.

Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., announced plans to merge into a 67-hospital system with upward of $27 billion in revenue in May. The merger would create one of the largest health systems in the country, with more than 1,000 sites of care across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, according to the report.

The approval comes after the board voted in September to delay the approval. Board members' concerns stemmed from the availability of information and their understanding about the deal.

Since that meeting, Advocate Aurora has answered many of the board's questions, such as the reasons for the combination and the proposed governance structure, according to the report. Some board members said they still wanted more information, but the board is required by law to approve certain types of applications as long as they are complete.

The board's approval was needed for the merger because the affiliation is considered a change of 50 percent or more of the voting members of a nonprofit corporation's board of directors that controls a healthcare facility's operation, license, certification or physical plant and assets. The board of directors of Advocate Health — the combined system's new name — will be made up of an equal number of members from Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health.

Advocate Aurora shared the following statement with Becker's on the board's approval:

"Securing the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's approval brings us one step closer to coming together with Atrium Health, which will allow us to improve the lives of our patients, the health of our communities and the opportunities for our team members. We look forward to closing, which we anticipate before the end of the year."

Atrium shared the following statement with Becker's:

"We are pleased to see that the process continues to move forward and remain optimistic our combination with Advocate Aurora Health will be finalized before the end of the year."