Health Systems partner to build Wisconsin freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health, Madison, Wis.-based UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital and Lifepoint Rehabilitation — a Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health business unit — have expanded their partnership to develop and operate a second freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Fitchburg, Wis.

The 58,000-square-foot facility will feature 40 all-private rooms and provide nursing, physical, occupational and speech pathology services for adults recovering from conditions including neurological disease, stroke, brain or spinal cord injury, and other illnesses or injuries, according to a Feb. 13 LifePoint Health news release.

Daily facility operations will be run by Lifepoint Rehabilitation. The facility is expected to begin construction in 2025 with an anticipated opening in 2026, pending regulatory approval, the release said.

An integrated health system and academic medical center, UW Health is associated with the Madison-based University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. It comprises more than 24,000 employees, including 1,900 physicians across Wisconsin and Illinois.

Lifepoint Rehabilitation comprises more than 40 freestanding inpatient rehabilitation facilities and over 250 hospital-based rehabilitation units, medical, surgical and outpatient therapy settings.













