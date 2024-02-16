Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

HCA to open $15.5M freestanding Florida ER

Madeline Ashley -

Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is set to open a $15.5 million freestanding emergency room on Feb. 27.

An 11,000-square-foot facility, HCA Florida Osceola East Emergency in St. Cloud will feature a full range of emergency medical services for children and adults, according to an HCA news release shared with Becker's

It will be open 24/7, year round, with physicians and medical workers able to treat general and specific conditions like chest pain, broken bones and infections. 

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is a 407-bed tertiary teaching hospital in collaboration with Orlando-based UCF College of Medicine.

