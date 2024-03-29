HCA sells hospital to UCLA Health

Los Angeles-based UCLA Health has acquired a 260-bed hospital from HCA Healthcare's Far West division.

UCLA Health's acquisition of Los Angeles-based West Hills Hospital and Medical Center was finalized on March 29, according to a news release from UCLA. As part of the deal, the hospital will get a new name: UCLA West Valley Medical Center.

Additionally, UCLA Health said it has decided to keep the majority of healthcare professionals and support staff who were formerly employed at West Hills by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

The acquisition, which aims to help address hospital inpatient capacity needs, was first announced in January.