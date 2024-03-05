Cincinnati Children's partners with Indiana health system

Cincinnati Children's has signed a letter of intent with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to expand their partnership for pediatric healthcare access across Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.

The partnership initiative would combine Parkview's pediatric hospital services, pediatric primary care, and pediatric specialty services with Cincinnati Children's. The letter of intent also mentions plans to build a pediatric hospital on Parkview Regional Medical Center's campus in Fort Wayne, which would require philanthropic support, according to a March 5 joint news release shared with Becker's.

The two health systems have worked in partnership for more than 10 years to improve healthcare outcomes for children and their families in the Fort Wayne area.

"As we define a new vision for pediatric specialty care in the region, we'll continue to leverage our existing partnership to enhance quality, helping patients today," Raymond Dusman, MD, president of physician and clinical enterprise at Parkview Health, said in the release.

Cincinnati Children's and Parkview Health have also expanded their telehealth collaboration, with Parkview patients and their families now able to consult experts in pediatric rheumatology, preventive cardiology, drug-resistant epilepsy and neurosurgery at Cincinnati Children's.

Parkview Health is a nonprofit, community-based health system that comprises 13 hospitals and has more than 16,000 employees.

Cincinnati Children's is a nonprofit, academic health system that comprises 19,000 employees.