Christus Health buys out partner to fully own New Mexico hospital 

Christus Health has bought the 50% of Santa Fe, N.M.-based St. Vincent Regional Medical Center it didn't already own.

Previously, Irving, Texas-based Christus owned the hospital system in a joint venture with nonprofit Anchorum St. Vincent. The move is in return for investments in the hospital system to tackle health disparities.

St. Vincent is anchored by its hospital and also operates 28 outpatient clinics in the area.

The move, effective Sept. 1, follows Christus Health's acquisition of Alamogordo, N.M.-based Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center on July 1.

More details on the St. Vincent buyout can be found here.