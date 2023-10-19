Baptist Memorial, Anderson Regional to form 24-hospital system

Two faith-based health systems, Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and Meridian, Miss.-based Anderson Regional Health System, plan to merge into a 24-hospital system in January.

Baptist Memorial has more than 19,000 employees and operates 22 hospitals across West Tennessee, Mississippi and East Arkansas. The system includes more than 5,400 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group; home, hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by Baptist Health Sciences University, formerly Baptist College of Health Sciences.

Anderson Regional, which serves patients across East Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama, includes two hospitals, a regional cancer center and a network of clinics.

Financial terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.

"As part of our strategic plan to strengthen the mission of ARHS, a partnership with a larger health system provides a number of benefits for patients, physicians and employees," Anderson Regional President and CEO John Anderson said. "By joining Baptist Memorial, ARHS will be stronger and more equipped to meet the needs of our patients for many years to come."