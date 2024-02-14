AdventHealth buys Florida property for over $5M

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has purchased vacant property in Sanford, Fla., for around $5.3 million, the Orlando Business Journal reported Feb. 13.

The nonprofit health system purchased the 4.71-acre property, which doesn't have an address, from Tampa-based Lake Mary Wash LLC.

The property is around 10 minutes from the Orlando Sanford International Airport, the publication said.

"As Sanford continues to grow, we are committed to adding convenient access points close to home for new and existing residents," Jeff Villanueva, CEO for AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We continue to work through our planning process to determine how best to serve the health care needs of this community in Seminole County."

AdventHealth has more than 92,000 employees and comprises 51 hospital campuses with hundreds of care sites across nine states, according to its website.





