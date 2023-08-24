3 physician groups exit Proliance

Three physician groups left Proliance Surgeons network in July, and a fourth plans to exit in October, the Seattle-based physician group confirmed to Becker's.

Proliance, which has more than 180 physicians, 350 providers and 100 locations, parted ways with Northwest Women's Healthcare, a seven-physician group, and the six-physician Seattle Obstetrics & Gynecology Group in July. Both groups are now independent practices, and their physicians continue to see patients in Seattle.

Puyallup (Wash.) Surgical Consultants, a seven-physician group, also separated from Proliance in July. The physicians have taken on new positions within the market; some have joined health systems and others have left the state for "new opportunities," according to Proliance.

Orthopedic Physician Associates, known as OPA Ortho, is also planning to leave Proliance on Oct. 1 to operate as a private practice independent of the larger network. The practice includes 22 physicians and surgeons, including team physicians for the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.

In a statement to Becker's, Proliance said the changes have strengthened the group's commitment to providing "exceptional healthcare" and allowed them to zero in on growth.

"In the current year, we are experiencing positive financial growth, maintaining a steadfast focus on our robust strategic plan, and upholding our position as the leading independent orthopedic and ENT physician practice in the Pacific Northwest," reads the statement. "Additionally, our collaborative efforts extend nationally, as we actively contribute to expanding the network of PELTO Health Partners in conjunction with other independent practices."

PELTO launched in February as a collaborative effort between EmergeOrtho in Durham, N.C., OrthoIndy in Indianapolis and Proliance to support value-based care among independent practices without external funding. The group has 400 physicians and more than 1,000 providers connected across the U.S.

Other Proliance groups have recently added multiple physicians, including orthopedists and ENT specialists.