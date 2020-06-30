22 parties bid for bankrupt hospital chain's assets

Twenty-two parties reportedly have submitted bids to purchase some or all assets of Americore Holdings, a Florida-based three-hospital network that filed for bankruptcy in December, according to The Ellwood City Ledger.

The deadline to submit a bid was June 26. Bankruptcy court officials are expected to review the bids this week and determine which are viable. If there are multiple viable options, there will be an auction. If none of the bids are viable, a court-appointed trustee could proceed with a sale to any of the interested parties.

Many details of the bids were not disclosed, according to the report. For example, the documents obtained by the Ledger didn't say if the bids were for all three facilities, portions of the facilities or which particular assets the various parties were interested in.

One of the known bids for the bankrupt hospital chain and its assets is Third Friday Total Return Fund, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based hedge fund. The hedge fund submitted a proposal to take over ownership of all of Americore's assets. The proposal includes a $25 million credit bid and $22 million in cash.

Fort Lauderdale-based Americore has three hospitals in its network, including Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center which closed Jan 31. Its other two hospitals are St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., and Izard County Medical Center in Calico Rock, Ark. Both are on shaky financial footing.

