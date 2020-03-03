21 U of Louisville pediatric practices join Norton

Norton Healthcare, UofL Physicians-Pediatrics and the University of Louisville School of Medicine finalized an affiliation that moves 21 UofL pediatric practices under the Norton name.

The affiliation between the Louisville, Ky.-based organizations, completed March 1, creates a new entity called the Norton Children's Medical Group. The group brings the 21 practices under Norton management. The medical group will also be affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine.



According to a press release shared with Becker's Hospital Review, 600 providers and staff members have transitioned with the affiliation. UofL physicians and providers who serve as faculty of the school of medicine will retain their academic posts.



More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Merger creates 10-hospital system in Maine

U of Maryland Medical System acquires 9 urgent care sites

Financially strapped Texas hospital gets new owner



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.