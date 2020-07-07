2 New York hospitals complete affiliation deal

Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital officially joined Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System as an affiliate, the two organizations announced.

As of July 1, the hospital is now part of a regional network that includes Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y., and Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Together with Glens Falls Hospital, the new network will have 1,520 beds, oversee nearly 60,000 surgical cases and more than 2.7 million outpatient visits annually.

Under the agreement, Glens Falls will remain a separate nonprofit organization and operate its own hospital, but the affiliation lets Albany Med name members to Glens Falls Hospital's board, approve annual term plans and appoint or remove the hospital's president and CEO.

The decision to affiliate, first announced in October 2018, will help Glens Falls Hospital overcome financial pressures.

