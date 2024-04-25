Why Americans skip primary care visits: 6 new findings

The majority of U.S. adults say they've had a recent annual physical exam, but among those who haven't, scheduling issues were the most common barrier, according to new survey findings from U.S. News and World Report.
In February, the publication surveyed 2,000 adults about their experiences and preferences with primary care. Seventy-three percent of respondents said their last annual physical with a primary care provider was in either 2023 or 2024.
Five more key findings:
- The findings indicate patients value the relationship they have with their primary care provider. Among those who had a recent annual physical, 81% said they went to a provider they had visited before; 96% said they feel comfortable with their PCP; and 95% said they trust their PCP.
- About 12% of respondents said they were not sure when they would go in for their next annual physical. The most commonly reported reasons for missing routine visits were: Can't fit an appointment into their schedule or keep forgetting (32%); don't like going to the doctor (25%); haven't found a PCP they like (12%).
- When choosing a physician, nearly 30% of U.S. adults said they are looking for someone who has experience and expertise in a specific area of care, and 24% said they are looking for physicians with positive reviews from other patients.
- Sixty-six percent of respondents said they would be more likely to make an appointment if masks are required, and 75% saying they'd be more likely to make an appointment in an office where COVID-19 vaccines are offered.
- When asked about features of online patient portals, nearly 60% of respondents said they want the ability to review test results. Forty-seven percent said they would prioritize being able to request medication refills. An equal proportion said scheduling appointments is a priority.