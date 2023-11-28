Weill Cornell Medicine plans largest expansion in 2 decades

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine announced plans for expansion and a new research center after acquiring five floors of a building located at 1334 York Ave. — the current location of the Sotheby's auction house.

The acquisition will add around 200,000 square feet of additional research space — the largest expansion for the university in almost two decades, according to a Nov. 28 news release.

The five floors will house new equipment and laboratories that are set to open in 2026. Research at the new location will focus on combining foundational clinical research with new data science and computational methods to zero in on understanding diseases from a new, advanced perspective.

In addition to the labs, there will be room for conferences, meetings and workspaces. It is expected in time to house 700 Weill Cornell Medicine faculty and staff members.