VillageMD to open 15 clinics in Michigan

VillageMD is opening 15 new Village Medical-branded physician practices in Michigan this year, the Chicago-based healthcare startup said March 2.

The expansion marks Village Medical's first in Michigan. The first two practices will open in Westland, Mich., and will bring Village Medical's total number of clinics to 51.

In total, VillageMD, Village Medical's parent company, has over 1,000 clinics across the U.S.

Read more here.

More articles on physicians:

3 lessons on preventing burnout from ED physicians at Mass General

Thousands of physicians can't get into residency programs: 4 things to know

North Carolina hospital loses physicians after contract negotiations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.