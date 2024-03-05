Top paying cities for 7 physician specialties

Most of the top paying metropolitan areas for physician specialties are located in the East or Midwest, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency collected the average annual salary for seven physician specialties across metropolitan areas in 2022, the latest data available.

Here are the top three areas by pay for each specialty:

Family medicine physicians

Morristown, Tenn. — $484,560

Odessa, Texas — $394,660

St. Joseph, Mo.-Kan. — $367,100

Neurologists

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. — $617,100

Colorado Springs, Colo. — $375,400

Madison, Wis. — $356,180

Ophthalmologists

Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. — $398,100

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. — $375,660

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio — $364,490

Pediatricians, general

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. — $288,380

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. — $280,070

Dayton, Ohio — $278,350

Physicians, pathologists

Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa — $452,850

Rochester, Minn. — $381,890

Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. — $381,620

Podiatrists

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. — $239,200

Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. — $235,930

New Haven, Conn. — $235,920

Psychiatrists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. — $353,530

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. — $348,410

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. — $322,780