Top paying cities for 7 physician specialties

Most of the top paying metropolitan areas for physician specialties are located in the East or Midwest, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The agency collected the average annual salary for seven physician specialties across metropolitan areas in 2022, the latest data available.
Here are the top three areas by pay for each specialty:
Morristown, Tenn. — $484,560
Odessa, Texas — $394,660
St. Joseph, Mo.-Kan. — $367,100
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. — $617,100
Colorado Springs, Colo. — $375,400
Madison, Wis. — $356,180
Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. — $398,100
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash. — $375,660
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio — $364,490
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. — $288,380
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. — $280,070
Dayton, Ohio — $278,350
Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa — $452,850
Rochester, Minn. — $381,890
Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark. — $381,620
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C. — $239,200
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif. — $235,930
New Haven, Conn. — $235,920
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif. — $353,530
Champaign-Urbana, Ill. — $348,410
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. — $322,780