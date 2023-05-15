The top specialities using AI algorithms, per the FDA

Artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning technology have increased in medical devices in the last several years, and some specialties are taking to the trend faster than others.

More than 500 clinical AI algorithms have been cleared by the FDA across specialities.

"One of the greatest potential benefits of machine learning resides in its ability to create new and important insights from the vast amount of data generated during the delivery of health care every day," an FDA web page said.

Here are the number of FDA-cleared algorithms by specialties as of the latest update: