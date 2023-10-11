Texas Hospital Association opposes ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The Texas Hospital Association is pushing back against a bill on the state senate floor that was introduced this week that would prevent employers from enforcing COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Senate Bill 7, which was introduced by state Sen. Mayes Middleton, of Galveston, was discussed Oct. 10, with representatives from the hospital association testifying in opposition of its passing.

"Hospitals must be considered separately from other businesses and must be exempt from any such legislation. First, they know their own environments and communities," leaders from the Texas Hospital Association wrote in an Oct. 10 statement. "Instead of being hamstrung by one-size-fits-all legislation, our facilities must reserve decision-making authority on their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates based on their unique situation, including the state of disease in the area and the composition and culture of each community."

According to state legislature documents, SB7 received six votes in favor of it and three against it from the senate's health and human services committee and will move forward without any amendments.

SB7 will now move to forward to be voted on by the state senate. If it passes at that stage, it will proceed to be reviewed by a house committee.

If passed, it would fine an employer $1,000 per violation.