Supreme Court's DACA ruling grants temporary reprieve for 200 med students, residents

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against the White House's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program grants temporary reprieve to some 200 medical students and residents working in the U.S., the American Association of Medical Colleges said June 18.

In 2017, the White House moved to rescind DACA, which gives legal protection to people illegally brought to the U.S. as children. The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's revocation June 18, ruling that the Department of Homeland Security did not follow proper legal processes.

"The Supreme Court’s decision grants DACA recipients a temporary reprieve from the fear of immediate revocation of the program, but leaves open the ability of the federal government to end the program by providing a more thorough justification," the medical colleges association said.

The association said that DACA recipients working in the healthcare industry have played a key role in responding to the pandemic. About 29,000 DACA recipients are working in healthcare , according to data from the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning public policy research and advocacy organization.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

COVID-19 stirs deportation fears for physicians on work visas

How New Mexico is addressing psychiatrist shortage during pandemic

5 ways to safeguard clinician well-being amid the COVID-19 pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.