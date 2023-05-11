Stanford Medicine Children's gets top rare disease designation

Stanford Medicine Children's Health in Palo Alto, Calif., has been named a Rare Disease Center of Excellence by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, according to a May 11 news release.

The designation is given to facilities recognized for diagnosing, treating and researching rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people. Only 39 other healthcare facilities across the country have received this designation, making Stanford Medicine the 40th.

Facilities are selected by the organization through an application process that examines "whether the medical center had experts across multiple specialties to meet the needs of rare disease patients, as well as its contributions to rare disease patient education, physician training, and research," according to the release.