Single, large donations to med schools becoming more common: 7 notes

A $1 billion gift to Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City will provide free tuition in perpetuity for all future students. It is one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever given to a medical school — following a trend of increasingly large, single donations to these institutions.

While the Association of American Medical Colleges reported a 2% decrease in medical school fundraising totals between 2022-2023, there was also a 46.5% increase in average gift from individuals per institution during the same period.

Here are six other major donations given to U.S. medical schools in the last 13 years: