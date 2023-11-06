Pennsylvania system expands residency options

WellSpan Health in York, Pa., will expand its residency offerings with the addition of a family medical residency program at its Chambersburg Hospital campus, which will begin enrolling medical residents in 2025.

The program was granted approval by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in October, according to a Nov. 6 news release.

WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital will be the health system's third accredited teaching hospital in the region joining WellSpan York Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.